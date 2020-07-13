RE Royalties Ltd.: RE Royalties Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment to Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2020 / RE Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:RE) ("RE Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors of the Company has declared a cash distribution of $0.01 per issued and outstanding common share for the quarter ending June 30, 2020.

The distribution is payable on August 19, 2020 to shareholders of record on July 29, 2020.

The distribution is designated by the Company to be a dividend for the purpose of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial or territorial legislation. The total aggregate distributions declared for the current fiscal year has been $0.02 per common share.

Bernard Tan, CEO of the Company, commented, "We are committed to another dividend payment as we continue to grow our diversified renewable energy royalty portfolio. We are pleased that we have been able to continue to deliver excellent performance and profitability despite the challenges of a very difficult market environment."

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Bernard Tan

CEO

About RE Royalties Ltd.

RE Royalties acquires revenue-based royalties from renewable energy generation facilities by providing a non-dilutive financing solution to privately held and publicly traded renewable energy generation and development companies. The Company currently owns 86 royalties on solar, wind and hydro projects in Canada, Europe and the United States. The Company's business objectives are to provide shareholders with a strong growing yield, robust capital protection, high rate of growth through re-investment and a sustainable investment focus.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Contact:

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Daniel Gordon: dgordon@renmarkfinancial.com

Tel: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680

www.renmarkfinancial.com

Media Contact:

RE Royalties

Talia Beckett: taliabeckett@reroyalties.com

Tel: (778) 374-2000

www.reroyalties.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") with respect to the Company and within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. This information represents predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company's future outlook and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the Company's financial results, future financial position, expected growth of cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, projected capital expenditures, taxes, plans, objectives, industry trends and growth opportunities. The reader is referred to the Company's most recent filings on SEDAR for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company's profile page at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE: RE Royalties Ltd.

