Ossiam World ESG Machine Learning UCITS ETF - 1A (USD) (OWLU) Ossiam World ESG Machine Learning UCITS ETF - 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 13-Jul-2020 / 14:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Ossiam World ESG Machine Learning UCITS ETF - 1A (USD) DEALING DATE: 10/07/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 110.9980 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 425200 CODE: OWLU ISIN: IE00BF4Q3545 Category Code: NAV TIDM: OWLU Sequence No.: 75468 EQS News ID: 1092585 End of Announcement EQS News Service

