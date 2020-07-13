Quantzig analyzes the factors accelerating urgency for digital transformation in the banking services industry

Quantzig, a leader in delivering scalable analytics solutions and data science services, today announced the completion of its recent article that sheds light on how digital analytics can help banks grow, scale, and drive profitsin the new normal.

Given the changes in business processes globally, it is evident that the future of banking requires a new perspective on ways to deliver banking services more efficiently to consumers who have grown accustomed to digitally engaging with non-financial institutions and e-commerce platforms.

Key highlights-

Insights on the important steps to digitize banking services with the help of analytics

Impact of COVID-19 on banking services and the need to capitalize on data

Though the need to completely digitize banking services was talked about for a long time, COVID-19 has accelerated this transition, playing a crucial role in reducing costs and improving the digital experiences of the end-users. Also, with changes in operating models becoming more prominent across sectors, financial institutions of all sizes must reassess their existing business models, growth opportunities, organizational structure, and product assortments for a marketplace with more demanding consumers, agile competition, and shareholders who are looking to drive greater efficiencies.

According to our digital analytics experts, the strategic use of digital data sets can not only drive quantifiable improvements in customer relationships, but also impact risk management, product redesign, business forecasting, and competitor tracking. As such, to stay profitable and grow in the new digital economy, businesses must adopt a digital business model that can help diversify the online delivery of digital banking services.

To lower acquisition costs and improve efficiency in the new-normal, banking services providers must focus on delivering fully digital, platform-based banking services that can be delivered seamlessly through digital channels," says a data evangelist at Quantzig.

Case in point: How Quantzig Helped Integrate Web Data into the Digital Transformation Initiatives of a Leading Banking Services Provider

A major digital banking services provider based out of NA was undergoing an end-to-end digital transformation for a potential M&A transaction. One of the underlying requirements was to analyze a suspicion of low profitability by examining data anomalies and identifying fraudulent transactions on their digital platforms. This required a detailed analysis of various data sources, including the website and social media. Quantzig's digital analytics solutions helped them address their challenges resulting in an exponential increase in digital transaction volume from 37% in 2019 to 89% in 2020.

Based on our past experiences of executing analytics projects for companies providing digital banking services, we understand the challenges commonly faced by players in this sector.

