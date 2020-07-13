Get in touch with our advanced analytics experts for similar engagements

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its recent engagement that sheds light on the business benefits of pharma marketing analytics.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200713005393/en/

The case study aligns perfectly with Quantzig's commitment to helping its clients leverage pharma marketing analytics to increase return on marketing investments while gaining real-time updates.

The changing rules of the pharmaceutical landscape demand patient-centric, value-based marketing plans. Request a FREE proposal to learn more about our pharma marketing analytics capabilities.

Leading pharma companies across the globe are leveraging advanced pharma marketing analytics to thrive in a data-driven world. Marketing analytics is crucial for pharmaceutical marketers since it enables them to harness the true potential of both conventional and real-world data. The use of pharma marketing analytics can not only enhance the pharma commercial life cycle of products but can offer actionable insights that enable pharma companies to target and understand today's consumers.

Engagement Overview:

A German drug development firm approached Quantzig to leverage its expertise in pharma marketing analytics to optimize their marketing strategy and gain maximum return on investment. Quantzig's pharma marketing analytics experts helped this German drug development firm to increase their marketing return on investment.

Pharma marketing analytics enables pharma companies to identify, anticipate, and provide solutions for customer requirements. Speak to our analytics experts for personalized recommendations on pharma marketing best practices.

Key Questions Answered

How can pharma companies leverage pharma marketing analytics solutions to enhance marketing communication strategies? How Quantzig's pharma marketing analytics solutions help pharma companies to gain insight into competitor's strategies to stay ahead of the competitors How can pharma industry players enhance and devise robust marketing strategies?

According to Quantzig's pharma marketing analytics experts, "Pharma marketing analytics is the process of measuring, analyzing, and managing a marketing strategy's performance to maximize its effectiveness and enhance the MROI."

Book a FREE Demo to gain insights into Quantzig's pharma marketing analytics solutions portfolio.

How Pharma Marketing Analytics Helped the Pharmaceutical Client

Increased MROI by 67%

Gained real-time marketing updates

Devised marketing strategies for specific customer segments

At Quantzig we believe that our advanced analytics-driven pharma marketing analytics solutions can transform any pharma business. We have been working for more than a decade on conceptualizing and building an approach that can help drive brand value for pharma companies. Read the complete success story for comprehensive insights: https://bit.ly/2ZoKAeM

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200713005393/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us