A wide-ranging joint report published by the Democratic presidential candidate and his former rival includes the section: 'Undoing the harms of the Trump administration and righting the wrongs.'From pv magazine USA. The Biden-Sanders Unity Task Force established in the U.S. by the Democratic presidential nominee and his former rival has published a report calling for the installation of 500 million solar modules in five years. Although panel sizes and outputs vary widely these days, that nevertheless amounts to hundreds of gigawatts of solar generation capacity and several times the current ...

