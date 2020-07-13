Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Kvika banki hf. 2 Org. no: 540502-2930 3 LEI 254900WR3I179NPC7D84 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) KVB 20 1221 5 ISIN code IS0000031938 6 CFI code DYZUXR 7 FISN númer KVIKA BANKI HF/ZERO CPN 20201221 8 Bonds/bills: Bills 9 Total issued amount 2000000000 10 Total amount previously issued 11 Amount issued at this time 2000000000 12 Denomination in CSD 20000000 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Zero Coupon Bond 15 Amortization type, if other 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if other 18 Issue date June 22, 2020 19 First ordinary installment date December 21, 2020 20 Total number of installments 1 21 Installment frequency 0 22 Maturity date December 21, 2020 23 Interest rate N/A 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable Annað 25 Floating interest rate, if other 26 Premium 27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest 28 Simple/compound, if other 29 Day count convention ACT/360 30 Day count convention, if other 31 Interest from date N/A 32 First ordinary coupon date 33 Coupon frequency 34 Total number of coupon payments 35 If irregular cash flow, then how 36 Dirty price / clean price 37 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 38 Indexed No 39 Name of index 40 Daily index or monthly index 41 Daily index or monthly index, if other 42 Base index value 43 Index base date N/A Other Information 44 Call option No 45 Put option No 46 Convertible No 47 Credit rating (rating agency, date) 48 Additional information Admission to Trading 49 Registered at CSD Yes 50 Securities depository Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð 51 Date of Application for Admission to Trading July 13, 2020 52 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to July 13, 2020 Trading 53 Date of admission to trading July 14, 2020 54 Order book ID KVB_20_1221 55 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds 56 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 57 List population name ICE_BANK_BILLS 58 Static volatility guards No 59 Dynamic volatility guards No 60 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 61 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond