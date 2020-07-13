Findit, Inc.: Findit's Claim Your Name Feature Is Great For Individuals Looking To Control Search Results in Search Engines

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2020 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full service social networking platform which provides online marketing tools to individuals and business, lets individuals, artists, singers, celebrities and other people claim their name(s) on Findit to help improve tangible search results in search engines and control the content they want seen and shared online.

Findit is a full service social networking content management platform that anyone can join and claim their name on Findit. Your name on Findit could be your actual name, such as findit.com/reganpatterson or it could be the keyword or phrase that you wish to be found under, such as findit.com/health-and-wellness-coach-Atlanta or findit.com/best-yoga-instructor-austin-texas. Whatever you want your name to be, once you claim it, no one else can have your name or your keyword phrase.

Claiming your name on Findit is important because it allows you to control exactly what you want to be known for and found under in search and throughout social media. Findit.com is an open source platform which enables search engines to crawl and index all content on Findit. This makes it incredibly easy to help control what is found about you, your brand or business, or the products or services that you offer in search engines because you control the content that you post within your Findit Account.

Moreover, the photos you post on Findit and the status updates you write on Findit can then be shared socially to other social sites, helping you tap into different networks to reach different audiences and further tell the story about yourself, your brand, or your business.

See What Our Featured Members Who Have Claimed Their Name on Findit Are Posting

Regan Patterson

Why Staying Motivated 24/7 Is Bullshit

Calvmonster - Calvin Corzine

Trauma... You Mean The Reason I'm Hysterical?

Clark St. Amant

Sunset Cruise at Lake Lanier

Peter Tosto

Happy Birthday America

Claiming your name on Findit is offered at an extremely competitive price point of $9.95 per name, per year. Individuals can claim just one name or one thing they are passionate about or they can claim multiple names - Findit does not limit the number of customized keyword URL extensions a person or business can own. This is an important distinction for individuals or business owners, who may only have one web address, but offer a variety of services or products in specific geographic locations.

While claiming your name on Findit is similar to having an Instagram account with a personalized username or a Twitter Account with a specific handle, your Findit name actually helps control what search engines display about you. Findit is an open source platform that does not limit access to people or search engines - all content is crawlable. Your Findit name that you claim is part of your digital identity on Findit and helps control how and what is seen about you on search engines.

Claim your name on Findit today, call 404-443-3224 for questions or assistance with claiming your name online.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTCPinksheets.

CONTACT:

Clark St. Amant

404-443-3224

SOURCE: Findit, Inc.

