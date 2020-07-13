Adcore Inc.: Adcore Announces the Launch of Its "Effortless Feed" Shopify App

Over 1 million businesses built on Shopify generating $319 billion in Global e-commerce activity can now utilize Adcore's new app

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2020 / Adcore Inc. (the "Company" or "Adcore") (TSXV:ADCO), a leading provider of machine-learning ("ML" and "AI") powered advertising technologies used by digital agencies and advertisers to leverage digital marketing in an effortless and accessible way ("Effortless Advertising"), announced today the launch of its "Effortless Feed" application on the Shopify app store. Adcore also announced today an RSU grant to directors and senior officers of the Company.

Over 1 million Shopify store owners can now utilize "Effortless Feed" to easily create and submit product feeds for Google Shopping, Facebook Catalog, Microsoft Shopping and more.

With "Effortless Feed", Shopify store owners will be able to export all the products in their stores, including all variants, edit product listings in bulk and use filters as needed. The app includes a free version that allows store owners to generate a full product feed with a click of a button. The feed is compatible with all the major shopping platforms from the get-go.

In addition to its free version, there are also advanced premium features, including:

Advanced feed customization rules

AI based image grouping

Integrating sales information with the feed

Hourly store feed refresh

Robust product title editing

Omri Brill, Adcore's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Launching Effortless Feed on Shopify is an important milestone for Adcore and its Effortless Advertising vision."

Mr. Brill continued, "By launching Effortless Feed, Adcore is entering the huge market of global e-commerce which has rapidly grown from $2.4 trillion in 2017 to an estimated $4.2 trillion in 20201. The new app will provide Adcore with access to over 1 million Shopify store owners generating $319 billion in e-commerce sales over the past 4 years2. The launch of the app will further fuel Adcore's growth in the e-commerce sphere which has been further accelerating during COVID-19".

"Adcore is in the right place at the right time," Mr. Brill concluded.

ABOUT SHOPIFY

Shopify's platform helps people achieve independence by making it easier to start, run, and grow an e-commerce business.

Shopify is the third-largest online retailer in the U.S. after Amazon and eBay,3 reporting 47% in year-over-year revenue growth for both Q4 20194 and Q1 20205. Shopify runs over 1 million businesses in 175 different countries. From 2016 to 2019, businesses on Shopify contributed $319 billion in economic activity worldwide6.

ADCORE RSU GRANT

Adcore's Board of Directors has approved an aggregate grant of 641,666 Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") to directors and senior officers of the Company pursuant to the Company's Restricted Share Unit Plan (the "RSU Plan"). Each vested RSU entitles the holder to receive one common share of the Company (the "Common Shares") for a period of 4 years.

ABOUT ADCORE

Adcore is a leading provider of machine-learning powered advertising technologies used by digital agencies and advertisers to leverage digital marketing in an effortless and accessible way ("Effortless Advertising") with the goal of scaling activity and maximizing ROI.

By combining extensive industry knowledge and experience with its proprietary artificial intelligence engine, Adcore offers a unique digital marketing solution. In addition to being named numerous times on Deloitte's Fast 50 Technology list, Adcore is a certified Google Premier Partner, Microsoft Partner and TikTok Partner.

Established in 2006, the Company employs over forty people in its headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel and satellite offices in Melbourne, Australia, Toronto, Canada and Hong Kong, Greater China.

For more information about Adcore, please visit https://www.adcore.com/investor

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the Company. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

