The national utility has signed an agreement with the Total-owned Qair business formerly known as Quadran International for a 200 kW floating solar power plant and a study of Tunisian potential for the technology.Tunisian state-owned utility Société Tunisienne de l'Electricité et du Gaz (STEG) is planning a 200 kW floating PV plant at the Lake of Tunis in the capital. A press release issued by the power company stated the installation should be operational next year and will power the Tunis district of Berges du Lac. The project will be financed with an unspecified sum from the Private Sector ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...