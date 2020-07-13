Lotto Nation, The First Decentralized Lottery Platform is Launching its Native Token WNT

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2020 / Lotto Nation, the first decentralized lottery platform that runs off of blockchain technology and is powered by artificial intelligence has successfully launched its own native token, WNT on the BigONE cryptocurrency exchange on July 13th, 2020 at 18:30 (GMT+8). Lotto Nation is on a mission to be the best blockchain lottery platform in the world by providing a platform that combats the major issues of traditional lottery platforms; these include eroded trust through scams, hidden fees, and slow payouts, small and infrequent jackpots and limited options based on location.

The platform allows users to create their own lotteries and connect players through fair and reputable technological solutions.

Compared to many other tokens offered by cryptocurrency exchanges, the WNT token is purely a utility token and it is expected that eventual holders of these tokens will be end-users of the service, rather than speculative buyers. Despite this, the tokens will be able to be transferred and the transfer of these tokens for funds will not be restricted. The value of the token itself will be tied to the development of the Lotto Nation platform and will be based on its stability, so thusly as the platform grows, the demand and value of the WNT token will increase.

Learn more about Lotto Nation from https://www.lottonation.com/.

The sale of the tokens will be made available through three rounds of subscriptions and the party of the project will provide a certain number of tokens and will provide a guarantee for each round of subscription. Once the three rounds of subscription are completed, BigOne will open the trading of the WNT token within seven working days. The details of each round are below.

The first round of subscriptions will take place between July 13th at 6:30 PM- July 15th at 10:30 AM (GMT+8), with the subscription price for a token being valued at 0.07 USDT with the maximum available number of tokens for the round settling at 30,000,000

The second round of subscriptions will take place between July 15th at 6:30 PM- July 17th at 10:30 AM (GMT+8), with the subscription price for a token being valued at 0.08 USDT with the maximum available number of tokens for the round settling at 30,000,000

The third round of subscriptions will take place between July 17th at 6:30 PM- July 19th at 10:30 AM (GMT+8), with the subscription price for a token being valued at 0.08 USDT with the maximum available number of tokens for the round settling at 10,000,000.

Providing that all of the available tokens are sold within the subscription rounds, 70,000,000 WNT tokens out of the total supply of 400,000,000; equating to a total offering of 17.5% of the total supply of the tokens.

About BigOne

BigOne is a digital asset and trusteeship platform operating out of Singapore, South Korea and China, that assists its users with identifying blockchain assets with great current and potential value from all around the world, whilst providing users with a rapid and safe platform. This is made possible by advanced technological innovation and developed risk management which ensures the security of the platform https://bigonezh.com/.

CONTACT:

Regitze Grønlund, COO

Lotto Nation

regitze@winnersgroup.com

SOURCE: Lotto Nation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/597266/Lotto-Nation-The-First-Decentralized-Lottery-Platform-is-Launching-its-Native-Token-WNT