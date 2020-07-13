NAGA recorded a heavy EBITDA loss in FY19, affected by adverse market conditions and a significant decline in revenues from services from Naga Development Association (NDAL). Preliminary Q120 figures show solid growth in sales and net income as the company benefited from high market volatility triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic and a lower operating cost base following the completion of group restructuring. The focus is now on expansion outside Europe, which it plans to finance with proceeds from a targeted €5m capital increase announced in June 2020.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...