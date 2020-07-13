Anzeige
Cooper Machinery Services Acquires Turbocharger Business

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2020 / Cooper Machinery Services ("Cooper"), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management and the former Reciprocating Compression division of Baker Hughes, has announced the strategic acquisition of the Turbocharger Division of Archrock Services, LP of McPherson, Kansas. This action advances Cooper's position as the leading manufacturer and service provider of mission-critical compression and engine systems.

Founded in 1991 as LCM Turbocharger Inc., the Archrock Turbocharger Division is a provider of turbocharger parts, service, and repairs for prominent brands such as ABB, CAT, Clark, Cooper and Elliott.

"We are very excited to add Archrock's Turbocharger Division to our Cooper family. Their reputation for quality and customer service is unmatched in the compression industry, and we will make them our center-of-excellence for our turbocharger business overall," said Cooper CEO, John Sargent.

Contact

Mitch Opat
620-241-8741
mitchell.opat@turbochargersi.com

SOURCE: Cooper Machinery Services



© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
