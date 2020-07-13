Today, Corra the global digital agency announces the promotion of Rachel Weir to President and the new executive hire of Eric Gutoski, Chief Revenue Officer-previously Chief Strategy Officer at Born Group and Group Account Director at Accenture Interactive.

Weir joined Corra almost seven years ago and has guided the agency toward 900% revenue growth overseeing sales, marketing, and client services. With the transition into her role as President, Weir will also take on Corra's project delivery division to advance the quality of execution and overall client experience.

Weir will work alongside the newly appointed Chief Revenue Officer, Eric Gutoski who says first and foremost, his goal is 100% client satisfaction and ensuring Corra is prioritizing its client's revenue and ROI as much as their own.

"Where Corra is headed as an organization is to deepen our role as an indispensable business partner for our clients," said Eric Gutoski, Chief Revenue Officer at Corra.

Gutoski comes with over 15 years of experience spanning ecommerce, strategy, user experience, digital marketing, and operations. He has worked with global B2C and B2B companies across a wide range of industries including Wells Fargo, Sephora, GAP, AB InBev, Delta, and Hanes.

"The Corra executive team is highly collaborative," Gutoski said. "They're all very competent people with backgrounds across different disciplines that work together and inform each other."

Weir's vision as President includes Corra as a leader in the development of headless technology and Progressive Web Apps (PWA). Corra is investing resources in developing proprietary solutions and a library of reusable components that will help cut cost and risk for their clients.

"We believe Corra's headless/PWA technology will be transformative for B2B organizations as well as B2C," said Rachel Weir, President at Corra. "Progressive Web Apps allow B2B buyers to access sites from locations that don't necessarily have mobile coverage like oil fields, construction sites, basements, and so on."

The new executive hire of Gutoski and restructuring of the organization comes shortly after Corra won 2020 Adobe Digital Experience Partner of the Year for their innovation in the Headless technology/PWA space, as well as the launch of their B2B division, IN-DSTRY.

Read more about Corra's new initiatives at corra.com/resources/.

