Vitro Diagnostics/DBA Vitro Biopharma: Vitro Biopharma Announces Dr. Jack Zamora M.D. as it's Chief Medical Advisor

GOLDEN, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2020 / Vitro Diagnostics, Inc. (OTC PINK:VODG), dba Vitro Biopharma, announced that Dr. Jack Zamora M.D. has joined its executive team as its Chief Medical Advisor ("CMA").

Dr. Jim Musick, CEO of Vitro Biopharma, said, "We are pleased to have Dr. Zamora on our executive team and advisory board. Dr. Zamora brings significant clinical medical research and development experience to Vitro that is synergistic with our stem cell science AlloRx Stem Cells. Dr. Zamora's involvement and contribution has been instrumental in furthering our IND filing with the FDA for treating COVID-19 patients furthering our relationship with GIOSTAR and expanding Infinivive's cosmetic line.

www.giostar.com Vitro Giostar MOU www.infinivemd.com

Dr. Zamora graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and completed his internship, residency, and fellowship in oculoplastics at Boston University. He was an assistant professor at Boston University and was recognized as one of the premier surgical instructors. www.jackzamoramd.com

Dr. Zamora has been practicing in Denver for the last 16 years and is known worldwide for the creation of subdermal plasma energy as a novel technique in skin tightening and body and facial contouring using Bovie's J-plasma device. Dr. Zamora has served on the Medical Advisory Board of APYX, he has connections throughout the world from teaching his leading techniques to plastic surgeons in the Middle East, Latin America and the United States.

Dr. Zamora collaborated with Vitro in August of 2018 in the development and exclusive distribution of Vitro's stem cell based cosmetic line, private labelled for global distribution by lnfiniVive MD-a medical device and stem cell skin care distribution company. lnfiniVive MD, led by Dr. Zamora, is committed to delivering the world's most unique cosmetic stem cell based skin care system and the most advanced energy medical devices and protocols to aesthetic practices worldwide.

Dr. Zamora said, "In a joint development effort with Vitro we have developed the world's first topical stem cell serum. www.infinivivemd.com Clinics have been added and demand is growing only set back by the pandemic but is starting to resume and is positioned for success."

