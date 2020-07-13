Pzena Investment Management Inc: Pzena Investment Management Appointed by St. James's Place as Co-Manager of Its Global Value Fund

NEW YORK, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pzena Investment Management announced its appointment by St. James's Place PLC as a manager in its Global Value Fund. Pzena will manage 50% of the fund based on its Global Focused Value strategy, its flagship global strategy managed since 2004.



William Lipsey, President of Pzena commented: "Our appointment marks an important milestone in our firm's history, coming as it does 25 years since the firm's inception and five years since we opened our London office. Pzena has a proud history of partnering with sophisticated, long-term clients around the world. St. James's Place is the leading wealth manager in the UK with an impressive history of growth and innovation in the UK retail market who share our commitment to achieving long-term investment success for clients."



Rich Pzena, the firm's founder commented: "We attribute the depth of our resources, our long tenure as an investment team, our outstanding client service, and the fact that we are unwavering in our commitment to value investing as the reasons for our selection. As has happened in past cycles, many firms who describe themselves as value managers avoid the deepest value opportunities when the environment is tough as a compromise to near-term business pressures. Never before has this been more true than today when there is so much uncertainty in markets and concern amongst investors. Our clients know that we will not deviate from true value investing, and that such commitment is necessary to achieve long-term investment success."

About Pzena

Pzena Investment Management, LLC ("Pzena"), an independent, registered investment advisor, began managing assets in 1996. Pzena employs a deep value investment approach. It manages US, non-US, and global portfolios with a goal of long-term alpha generation. As of June 30, 2020, Pzena managed approximately US$31.5 billion in assets, invested across market caps globally, and the firm consisted of 120 employees, primarily based in New York City. Pzena also has business development/client service offices in London, United Kingdom and Melbourne, Australia.

More firm information is posted at Pzena: www.pzena.com and St. James's Place: www.sjp.co.uk .

