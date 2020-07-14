The global animal disinfectant market is expected to grow by USD 2.00 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 15%.

The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases in animals. In addition, the growing focus on the development of sustainable animal disinfectants is anticipated to boost the growth of the animal disinfectant market.

The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases such as avian influenza, African swine fever, brucellosis, East Coast fever, African animal trypanosomiasis, and others has become a major concern among livestock farmers worldwide. These diseases also have a high mortality rate. Certain diseases such as African swine fever, African animal trypanosomiasis, and FMD have mortality rates as high as 100%. The outbreak of such infectious diseases severely impacts the business of livestock farmers. Moreover, several animal diseases are zoonotic and can spread among humans. Hence, animal disinfectants are extensively used across animal care and animal breeding premises such as livestock farms and veterinary animal clinics to control the spread of such highly contagious diseases. These factors are fueling the growth of the global animal disinfectant market.

Major Five Animal Disinfectant Companies:

Diversey Inc.

Diversey Inc. operates its business through segments such as Dilution Control, Building Care, TASKI Machines, Food and Beverage Production, Infection Prevention, and Others. The company offers a line of products such as VIREX II J-FLEX, a quaternary-based hospital-grade disinfectant. These products are effective against a broad spectrum of pathogens including MRSA, VRE, Pseudomonas, E.coli, HBV, HIV-1, Influenza A, Avian Influenza.

Evans Vanodine International Plc

Evans Vanodine International Plc operates its business through segments such as Janitorial and Livestock. The company offers a line of cleaners and disinfectant products such as Buffodine, Evans Hypochlorite, Eziaction Drum Pump, and Q'sol among others.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft operates its business through segments such as BA Equipment and BA Solutions. The company offers a line of products such as Formalin, Footrot Aerosol, Stockholm Tar, and Spray Iodine among others.

KERSIA GROUP

KERSIA GROUP operates its business through segments such as Dairy Farming, Pig and Poultry Farming, Food Industry, Food Service, Water Treatment, Hand, and Healthcare. The company offers a line of cleaning, disinfectant, and protecting solutions for biosecurity through its product lines, ULTRADIFFUSION and AQUATABS.

LANXESS AG

LANXESS AG operates its business through segments such as Advanced intermediates, Specialty additives, Performance chemicals, Engineering materials, and Reconciliation. The company offers a line of disinfectant products such as PREVENTOL CD 601, PREVENTOL CD 590, PREVENTOL A 8, and others.

Animal Disinfectant Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Liquid animal disinfectants

Powdered animal disinfectants

Animal Disinfectant Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Europe

North America

Asia

ROW

