TGT Launches Industry First in Well Integrity Diagnostics

Pulse1 technology for production tubulars delivers five times the accuracy of conventional techniques, with 'all-around' sensing of tube condition

DUBAI, Arab Emirates, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TGT announced today the launch of Pulse1, the industry's first slimhole tube integrity technology that delivers actual wall thickness measurements in eight sectors with "all-around" sensing of tube wall condition. This advanced diagnostic capability underpins new answer products and enables operators to assess the condition of production tubulars more accurately than previously possible, helping the industry to ensure safe, clean and productive well operations.

Commenting on the launch, Mohamed Hegazi, TGT's CEO, said, "Proactive inspection and accurate diagnosis of well integrity is fundamental to ensuring safe production, and Pulse1 delivers on that promise for primary tubulars. Conventional measurements will still have a role to play, but the addition of Pulse1 diagnostics will address customer needs with greater accuracy and fill crucial gaps in the market. Pulse1 is a slim technology that delivers true sectorial thickness with high accuracy in multiple tubing and casing sizes, on any conveyance type, and in a single descent with no mechanical contact. Coupled with TGT's unsurpassed domain expertise, Pulse1 is defining a new benchmark in well integrity diagnostics."

Pulse1 is the most recent extension to TGT's Pulse platform: one of five proprietary technology platforms that provide powerful through-barrier diagnostics for the oilfield. Pulse technology powers TGT's "True Integrity" answer products with a particular emphasis on "Tube Integrity." Pulse1 is designed primarily for "production tubing" and delivers answers that are up to five times more accurate than conventional techniques.

Ken Feather, TGT's chief marketing officer, said, "Pulse1 has been designed to meet the growing industry need for 'no compromise' integrity management and overcome the drawbacks of current technologies, particularly mechanical calipers and conventional electromagnetics. This makes it the ideal choice for routine or targeted tube integrity surveillance, especially when accuracy is the top priority."

"Production tubulars have a special role in keeping wells safe, clean and productive, and they need to perform 24/7 without compromise. Operators use calipers to monitor tube wall thickness, but the error can be 10% or higher. Pulse1 delivers up to 2% accuracy in eight sectors around the tube, providing operators with a higher level of integrity assurance than previously possible," continued Feather.

Alexey Vdovin, TGT's head of electromagnetic systems development, added, "We have been advancing electromagnetic diagnostic technology for many years and our Pulse platform is favoured by customers globally for its accuracy and reliability in a wide range of multi-barrier completion scenarios. Pulse1 builds on that pedigree to deliver eight-sector wall thickness for primary tubulars, which I believe is an industry-first in a slimhole package."

Pulse1 diagnostics are now available to oilfield operators through TGT's comprehensive range of "True Integrity" answer products.

pulse1-tube-integrity-diagnostics.jpg

Pulse1: tube integrity diagnostics delivering true wall thickness

Pulse1 combines pioneering electromagnetics with proprietary sensor technology and advanced 3D modeling code to deliver exceptional measurement performance in primary tubulars.

