Victor Dahdaleh Foundation Supports Healthcare Leadership in COVID-19 World

LONDON, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2015, a major donation from the Victor Dahdaleh Foundation, enabled the establishment of the Dahdaleh Institute for Global Health Research at York University in Toronto.

Since its creation, the Dahdaleh Institute has quickly grown in prominence, focusing on important research around humanitarianism, planetary health, and modeling the world we need for a prosperous future.

Victor Dahdaleh, an alumnus of York, said: "I never imagined the role we'd play in 2020 as the world responds to the challenges imposed by COVID-19. The Dahdaleh Institute and its team have quickly become a trusted resource and a key partner in the collective global response to the crisis."

Dr. James Orbinski is the inaugural Director of the Dahdaleh Institute. A medical doctor and a leading scholar in global health, Dr. Orbinski worked with Ph.D Candidate Aria Ahmed to develop the COVID-19 Global Health Portal , a critical online resource.

This valuable portal provides readers with up to date information and data interpretation that's easy to understand. This reflects the work of an incredible team of scientists publishing COVID-19 research.

Dr. Rhonda L. Lenton, President and Vice-Chancellor, commented: "This portal and all of the work of the colleagues at the Dahdaleh Institute provide a major contribution to the role that York is playing in the response and recovery efforts during the COVID-19 global pandemic. We are so grateful for the support of Victor Dahdaleh and the support of all of our donors."

In addition, the Victor Dahdaleh Foundation responded quickly to the urgent need students are experiencing in the wake of the pandemic by contributing $150,000 towards the York University Emergency COVID-19 Student Relief Fund as a match to encourage others to give.

"Students must be supported through this crisis. More now than ever, today's students must complete their education to become tomorrow's leaders," said Victor Dahdaleh.

