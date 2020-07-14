LF Energy has launched its Digital Substation Automation Systems initiative, in hopes of creating a more modular, flexible and resilient grid. It aims to make interoperable substations that are both hardware and software agnostic.From pv magazine USA In pursuit of creating an entirely new, modular, flexible and resilient power grid, LF Energy has launched its Digital Substation Automation Systems (DSAS) initiative. The scheme aims to make interoperable substations that are both hardware and software agnostic, through the use of standardized, open-source software. "What a digital substation does ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...