Rovio Entertainment Corp.: The publishing time for half year 2020 financial report

Rovio Entertainment Corporation Press Release



The publishing time for half year 2020 financial report

Rovio Entertainment Corporation will publish its half year 2020 financial report on August 14th, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. EEST.

Rovio will host an English language audiocast and phone conference on half year financial results for analysts, media and institutional investors on August 14th 2020 at 2:00 p.m. EEST.

The audiocast can be viewed live at: https://investors.rovio.com/en, and later on the same day as a recording.

Dial in numbers for the phone conference:

PIN: 15390508#



Finland Toll: +358 981 710 310

Sweden Toll: +46 856 642 651

United Kingdom Toll: +44 333 300 0804

United States Toll: +1 631 913 1422

Rovio Entertainment Corp. follows a silent period of 30 days prior to the publication of its financial reports.

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

More information

Veli-Pekka Puolakanaho, IR Director

RovioIR@rovio.com

