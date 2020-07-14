Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.07.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 632 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Ich denke, wir haben eine Aktie mit 10.000% Potential gefunden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DXQD ISIN: FI4000266804 Ticker-Symbol: R0F 
Stuttgart
13.07.20
16:00 Uhr
5,600 Euro
+0,015
+0,27 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,5755,62008:12
5,5755,62008:12
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.07.2020 | 08:05
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rovio Entertainment Corp.: The publishing time for half year 2020 financial report

Rovio Entertainment Corporation Press Release

The publishing time for half year 2020 financial report

Rovio Entertainment Corporation will publish its half year 2020 financial report on August 14th, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. EEST.

Rovio will host an English language audiocast and phone conference on half year financial results for analysts, media and institutional investors on August 14th 2020 at 2:00 p.m. EEST.

The audiocast can be viewed live at: https://investors.rovio.com/en, and later on the same day as a recording.

Dial in numbers for the phone conference:

PIN: 15390508#

Finland Toll: +358 981 710 310
Sweden Toll: +46 856 642 651
United Kingdom Toll: +44 333 300 0804
United States Toll: +1 631 913 1422

Rovio Entertainment Corp. follows a silent period of 30 days prior to the publication of its financial reports.

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

More information
Veli-Pekka Puolakanaho, IR Director
RovioIR@rovio.com

About Rovio
Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global, games-first entertainment company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded over 4.5 billion times so far. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment and consumer products in brand licensing. Today, Rovio offers multiple mobile games, animations and produced The Angry Birds Movie in 2016. Its sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2, was released in 2019. Rovio is headquartered in Finland and the company's shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO. (www.rovio.com)


ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.