

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Tuesday, the Office for National Statistics is set to release UK GDP, industrial output and trade figures. The economy is forecast to expand 5 percent on month in May, reversing a 20.4 percent decline in April.



Ahead of the data, the pound held steady against its major counterparts.



The pound was worth 134.55 against the yen, 1.1821 against the franc, 0.9036 against the euro and 1.2548 against the dollar at 1:55 am ET.



