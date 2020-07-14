

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British online supermarket Ocado Group (OCDO.L) reported Tuesday that its first-half loss before tax was 40.6 million pounds, narrower than last year's restated loss of 147.4 million pounds.



Exceptionals this year included a gain, while last year results included a write down of associated assets of 111.8 million pounds primarily related to the Andover fire, partly offset by insurance income.



Adjusted loss before tax was 79.7 million pounds, compared to loss of 48.5 million pounds a year ago.



Group EBITDA was 19.8 million pounds, down 35.5 percent from last year's 30.7 million pounds. The company noted that increased costs from investment in International Solutions business were partly offset by strong Retail performance during the current crisis.



Retail EBITDA climbed 87.3 percent to 45.7 million pounds.



Group revenues increased 23.2 percent to 1.09 billion pounds from 882.3 million pounds last year. Retail revenues increased 27.2 percent to 1.02 billion pounds.



Going ahead, the company maintained its forecast. The company projects positive outlook for online grocery but Retail revenue growth forecast suspended given uncertainties over the scale, and duration, of ongoing impact of social distancing restrictions in the UK.



