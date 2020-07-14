Australian researchers have revealed a new cell that builds on an earlier device with 24.4% efficiency. They achieved this 0.6% increase in efficiency by implementing an oxide-nitride-oxide passivation stack, optimizing the diffusion and contact area fraction, and improving texturing with monoTEX surfactant.Researchers from Australia's University of Tasmania and the Australian National University have developed an interdigitated back-contact solar (IBC) cell with an efficiency of 25.0% and fill factor of 81.0%. They presented their findings in "Excellent ONO passivation on phosphorus and boron ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...