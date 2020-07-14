AMUNDI ETF MSCI NORDIC (CN1) AMUNDI ETF MSCI NORDIC: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Jul-2020 / 09:22 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI NORDIC DEALING DATE: 13/07/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 414.8866 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 510096 CODE: CN1 ISIN: LU1681044647 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CN1 Sequence No.: 75527 EQS News ID: 1093021 End of Announcement EQS News Service

July 14, 2020 03:22 ET (07:22 GMT)