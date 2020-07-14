With care home COVID-19 infection rates continuing to decline, and continuing full rent collection, Impact has reaffirmed its intention to pay its Q220 DPS in line with expectations. Across the sector, the pandemic has created operational challenges for care home operators, including Impact's tenants, but it has also highlighted the essential service that the sector provides. This may have the positive effect of permanently improving resident funding and support investment to meet the increasing care needs of a growing elderly population.

