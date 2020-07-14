Royal Philips: Philips and Flevo Hospital sign long-term strategic partnership agreement enabling continuous innovation and optimization of patient care



July 14, 2020

Amsterdam, the Netherlands - Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, and Flevo Hospital today announced they have signed a 10-year strategic partnership agreement to continuously innovate and optimize patient care in the Almere region of the Netherlands.

The collaboration has four strategic priorities: 1) Achieving the strategic objective of 'the right care in the right place' by means of innovations and the optimal use of (medical) technology; 2) Modernizing care and strengthening communication between Flevo Hospital and its patients and partners; 3) Increasing the enthusiasm and involvement of hospital employees by unburdening care professionals and modernizing work processes; and 4) Saving costs and improving the efficiency of technology.

"We are confronted with many new challenges, but want to keep providing a high standard of affordable care not only within the hospital but also increasingly outside the hospital," said Anita Arts, CEO of Flevo Hospital, Almere, the Netherlands. "We want to involve our patients even more closely in their care. This is possible with the help of technological solutions. Philips is a partner for the future with whom we want to innovate and develop new solutions for our strategic challenges."

"Thanks to our broad portfolio, we can help Flevo Hospital achieve its ambitions and overcome the challenges it faces," said Henk Valk, CEO at Philips Benelux. "In this collaboration, we will work as partners to realize a future-proof hospital. Innovation is the most important part, but good education, together with the maintenance and service of our technology, are also enormously important for the Flevo Hospital to be able to deliver high-quality patient care. In every way, we can strengthen each other and help to improve care, making cooperations like this crucial now and into the future."

During the term of the contract, Philips will act as the preferred supplier of imaging systems, such as MR, CT and ultrasound, and patient monitoring systems. The purchase of equipment is organized through a multi-year medical technology plan to reduce costs for the hospital and make it more transparent. Flevo Hospital will gain early insight into new Philips solutions to ensure that the right equipment is purchased at the right time. The ambition of Flevo Hospital is to be able to quickly use new innovative Philips solutions to optimize workflows, patient pathways and patient experiences while driving efficiencies and cost optimization.

Under the agreement, Philips and Flevo Hospital will also work on innovation programs aimed at introducing innovative technologies and ensuring their optimal use, such as expanding patient monitoring in the hospital, as well as facilitating care outside the hospital. Another goal focuses on further enhancing the staff experience to foster passionate and committed employees. Each year, an education plan will be agreed on for the development and education of healthcare providers and medical technicians in the hospital, so that Philips' technology can be used optimally and efficiently for patient care.

