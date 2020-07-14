DJ PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK Group Trading Update for Q2 and H1 2020

The overhaul will improve MMK's environmental performance thanks to a series of dust exhausting unit projects at cast and stock houses. · Steel output was down 22% q-o-q at 2,358 thousand tonnes due to the scheduled reconstruction of Hot-Rolling Mill 2500 and a drop in demand for metal products from key consuming industries amid the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. · MMK Group's total sales of finished products amounted to 2,223 thousand tonnes, down 19.0% q-o-q. · MMK Group's sales of HVA products totalled 1,151 thousand tonnes, down 12.0% q-o-q. The share of HVA products in total sales amounted to 51.8%. The decline in HVA product sales in Q2 was driven by the slowdown in Russian and global business activity. · MMK Coal's coal concentrate production totalled 687 thousand tonnes, down 15.6% q-o-q, due to weaker demand for concentrate at MMK, in turn driven by lower steel output. HIGHLIGHTS · Pig iron output decreased by 8.3% year-on-year (y-o-y) to H1 2020 4,444 thousand tonnes amid the coronavirus pandemic and a longer period of scheduled maintenance at blast furnace VS H1 2019 facilities as compared to the previous year. · Steel output in H1 2020 was down 13.2% y-o-y to 5,381 thousand tonnes, due to a lower consumption of steel during scheduled reconstruction of Hot-Rolling Mill 2500, as well as weaker demand. · MMK Group's total sales of finished products fell by 11.9% y-o-y to 4,968 thousand tones. · HVA product sales dropped by 11.0% y-o-y to 2,459 thousand tonnes. The share of HVA products in total sales increased to 49.5%. · MMK Coal's concentrate output in H1 2020 amounted to 1,501 thousand tonnes, up by 18.8% y-o-y, due to the completion of a beneficiation plant upgrade, which took place throughout 2019. MARKET OVERVIEW Global steel products market: The lifting of lockdown in China in late Q1 and early Q2, paired with the government stimulus package, led to a stronger pricing environment. The restart of steel-intensive industries was supported by a government stimulus of infrastructure projects, along with pent-up demand for rolled steel after a period of lockdown. As a result, prices in China's domestic market demonstrated robust growth throughout the whole of Q2 2020. Coupled with the lifting of restrictions in other countries, this had a positive impact on hot-rolled product prices in the Black Sea region in mid-to-late Q2. Russian steel products market: In Q2, steel product prices in Russia were challenged by the slowdown in the domestic market on the back of the national lockdown. Prices in the Russian market came under additional pressure from the delayed effect of a drop in global rolled steel prices at the end of Q1. Global iron ore market: Iron ore prices are faring rather well for the second year in a row as China's pig iron and steel output continued to grow in 2020. On the supply side, Brazil's iron ore exports have been disrupted by bad weather and short-term shutdowns at some plants in line with lockdown measures introduced to combat the coronavirus. Russian iron ore market: Supply is a bit ahead of demand as Russian iron ore producers maintained high levels of capacity utilisation. In Q2, suppliers significantly ramped up iron ore shipments to China due to a major decline in exports to Europe and weaker domestic demand for iron ore. Base prices in Russia are following Chinese indices adjusted for changes in the USD/RUB rate, albeit with higher discounts offered to domestic consumers. Global coking coal market: In Q2 2020, coking coal exporters were challenged by a sharp drop in steelmaking capacity utilisation rates in the developed economies and India. Following a period of robust demand in early 2020, China's coal import was limited by annual coal import quotas. In Q2 2020, spot prices were down to USD 100-120 per tonne as compared to USD 150-160 per tonne in Q1, with limited growth potential in Q3 due to extremely low demand. Russian coking coal market: Russia is a buyer's market, in which limited export potential has been consistently putting downward pressure on prices since mid-2019. Russia's coal producers have started to make production cuts but the impact of their actions on the market balance has been marginal so far as coal surplus remains relatively high. Russian metal scrap market: Lockdown measures designed to curb the spread of COVID-19 caused significant volatility in scrap collection and demand throughout Q2 with scrap prices showing no inclination to trend in either direction. The market should return to balance in Q3 2020 with rising demand for feedstock expected to push scrap prices up. MMK GROUP'S CONSOLIDATED RESULTS Q2 2020 Q1 2020 % H1 2020 H1 2019 % thousand tonnes Crude steel 2,358 3,022 -22.0 5,381 6,198 -13.2 production Pig iron 2,089 2,355 -11.3 4,444 4,849 -8.3 production Coal concentrate 687 814 -15.6 1,501 1,263 18.8 production Iron ore 787 658 19.7 1,445 1,445 0.0 production Finished product 2,223 2,745 -19.0 4,968 5,638 -11.9 sales, including: Semi-finished 20 0 - 20 0 - products Long products 272 357 -23.8 628 700 -10.2 Flat hot-rolled 781 1,080 -27.7 1,861 2,175 -14.4 products HVA products, 1,151 1,308 -12.0 2,459 2,764 -11.0 including: Thick plate 213 231 -7.5 444 574 -22.6 (Mill 5000)

Flat cold-rolled 192 245 -21.6 437 498 -12.4 products Downstream 745 833 -10.5 1,578 1,692 -6.7 products, including: Tin plate 45 42 7.3 86 75 14.7 Galvanised steel 377 443 -14.9 821 898 -8.6 Polymer-coated 157 140 11.8 297 332 -10.7 steel Band 28 32 -13.4 59 60 -0.3 Formed section 23 44 -48.1 67 79 -15.2 Pipe 18 13 43.4 31 22 40.7 Metalware 90 108 -16.3 198 199 -0.4 Other metal 8 11 -32.0 19 27 -29.4 products Share of HVA 51.8% 47.7% 49.5% 49.0% products CONSOLIDATED PRICES FOR METAL PRODUCTS Q2 2020 Q1 2020 % H1 2020 H1 2019 % USD/tonne Average price 522 591 -11.7 560 639 -12.4 per tonne: Semi-finished 255 0 - 255 0 - products Long products 439 497 -11.7 472 535 -11.8 Flat hot-rolled 414 520 -20.4 475 544 -12.7 products HVA products, 618 675 -8.4 648 740 -12.4 including: Thick plate 536 688 -22.1 615 727 -15.4 (Mill 5000) Flat cold-rolled 535 602 -11.1 572 622 -8.0 products Downstream 664 692 -4.0 679 779 -12.8 products, including: Tin plate 702 773 -9.2 736 800 -8.0 Galvanised steel 630 651 -3.2 641 740 -13.4 Polymer-coated 790 827 -4.5 808 908 -11.0 steel Band 593 663 -10.6 631 691 -8.7 Formed section 600 760 -21.1 706 791 -10.7 Pipe 514 555 -7.4 531 588 -9.7 Metalware 637 659 -3.3 649 768 -15.5 Other metal 668 692 -3.5 682 809 -15.7 products The average selling price in US dollars decreased by 11.7% q-o-q in Q2 2020 to USD 522 per tonne. The primary driver was the rouble devaluation, the pandemic-induced slowdown in business activity and declines in global hot-rolled prices. The 12.4% y-o-y fall in the average selling price in H1 2020 was caused by a drop in global steel prices. MMK GROUP'S PERFORMANCE ACROSS CORE SEGMENTS STEEL SEGMENT RUSSIA Q2 2020 Q1 2020 % H1 2020 H1 2019 % thousand tonnes Crude steel 2,358 3,022 -22.0 5 381 6,198 -13.2 production Pig iron 2,089 2,355 -11.3 4 444 4,849 -8.3 production Finished product 2,122 2,597 -18.3 4 719 5,461 -1.,6 sales, including: Semi-finished 20 0 - 20 0 - products Long products 272 357 -23.8 628 695 -10.2 Flat hot-rolled 831 1,095 -24.2 1 926 2,359 -18.3 products HVA products, 1,000 1,145 -12.7 2 145 2,407 -10.8 including: Thick plate 213 231 -7.5 444 574 -22.6 (Mill 5000) Flat cold-rolled 192 245 -21.6 437 495 -11.9 products Downstream 594 670 -11.3 1 264 1,339 -5.3 products, including: Tin plate 45 42 7.3 86 75 14.7 Galvanised steel 265 311 -14.9 576 609 -5.3 Polymer-coated 118 109 8.1 227 264 -14.1 steel Band 28 32 -13.4 59 64 -0.3 Formed section 23 44 -48.1 67 79 -15.2 Pipe 18 13 43.4 31 22 40.7 Metalware 90 108 -16.3 198 199 -0.4 Other metal 8 11 -32.4 19 27 -29.5 products Share of HVA 47.1% 44.1% 45,4% 44.0% products Sales of finished products in Q2 2020 dropped by 18.3% q-o-q to 2,122 thousand tonnes, mostly due to scheduled reconstruction of Hot-Rolling Mill 2500. The decrease in product sales in H1 2020 by 13.6% y-o-y to 4,719 thousand tonnes was driven by longer period of scheduled maintenance and a more complex product mix at Mill 5000. The 23.8% q-o-q fall in long product sales in Q2 2020 to 272 thousand tonnes was primarily driven by lower demand from the construction industry. Year-on-year, sales were down 10.2% to 628 thousand tonnes in H1 2020, reflecting the slowdown in business activity. The volume of sales of hot-rolled products in Q2 2020 declined by 24.2% q-o-q to 831 thousand tonnes. This was mostly due to the scheduled reconstruction of Hot-Rolling Mill 2500 as part of the current investment programme. Year-on-year, sales of hot-rolled products dropped by 18.3% to 1,926 thousand tonnes in H1 2020, affected by longer period of scheduled maintenance. In Q2 2020, sales of HVA products were down by 12.7% to 1,000 thousand tonnes, while their share of total sales grew to 47.1%. Despite the slowdown in business activity, Group sales to automotive industry remained flat q-o-q. Year-on-year, sales of HVA products were down 10.8% to 2,145 thousand tonnes in H1 2020, while their share of total sales grew to 45.4%. The major drivers of the change were a decline in sales of Mill 5000 thick plate and slowdown in world business activity. The 7.5% decrease in sales volumes of Mill 5000 products q-o-q to 213 thousand tonnes was due to a more complex product mix. The 22.6% y-o-y decline in Mill 5000 thick plate sales to 444 thousand tonnes in H1 2020 was mainly due to a more complex product mix amid a 100% capacity utilisation rate. Sales of cold-rolled products in Q2 2020 were down 21.6% q-o-q to 192 thousand tonnes, impacted by lower demand from the metalworking and rerolling manufactures. Year-on-year, sales were down 11.9% to 437 thousand tonnes in H1 2020, due to the major slowdown in business activity along with an accident at the Cold-Rolling Mill 1700 this February. In Q2 2020, tin plate sales grew by 7.3% to 45 thousand tonnes, reflecting a higher demand from the food industry. Year-on-year, sales of tin plate grew by 14.7% to 86 thousand tonnes in H1 2020. Sales of galvanised steel in Q2 2020 contracted by 14.9% q-o-q to 265 thousand tonnes due to the deterioration of market conditions. Year-on-year, sales declined by 5.3% to 576 thousand tonnes in H1 2020. In Q2 2020, sales of polymer-coated steel grew by 8.1% q-o-q to 118 thousand tonnes, driven by pent-up seasonal demand. Year-on-year, sales of polymer-coated steel declined by 14.1% to 227 thousand tonnes in H1 2020, reflecting the difficult market environment. STEEL SEGMENT TURKEY Q2 2020 Q1 2020 % H1 2020 H1 2019 % thousand tonnes Finished product 154 167 -7.8 322 373 -13.7 sales, including: Flat hot-rolled 3 4 -22.8 7 11 -34.9 products HVA products, 151 163 -7.5 314 362 -13.0 including: Flat cold-rolled - - - - 4 - products Downstream 151 163 -7.5 314 358 -12.1 products, including: Galvanised steel 112 132 -15.0 244 289 -15.5 Polymer-coated 39 31 24.8 70 68 2.2 steel Share of HVA 97.9% 97.5% 97.7% 97.0% products Intersegment 53 19 172.5 72 196 -63.2 sales from Steel segment Russia The Turkish steel segment's sales of finished products in Q2 2020 were down 7.8% q-o-q at 154 thousand tonnes, reflecting the sharp slowdown in business activity that started in Q1 on the back of the pandemic and subsequent lockdown. In Q2 2020, the Turkish steel segment saw a 24.8% growth in high-margin polymer-coated steel sales to 39 thousand tonnes in spite of the difficult market environment. The 13.7% y-o-y decline in H1 2020 sales to 322 thousand tonnes was due to the spread of the pandemic and the EU import quotas imposed on rolled products from Turkey. At the same time polymer-coated steel sales increased by 2.2% y-o-y to 70 thousand tonnes in H1 2020, reflecting the Turkish steel segment's strategy to boost sales of high-margin products in a highly volatile and uncertain market environment seen in Turkey. COAL MINING SEGMENT Q2 2020 Q1 2020 % H1 2020 H1 2019 % thousand tonnes Coking coal 909 1,238 -26.3 2,143 2,442 -11.2 mining Coking coal 1,202 1,442 -16.6 2,644 2,337 -13.1 processing Mined 1,061 1,358 -21.9 2,419 2,188 10.6 Purchased 141 84 67.2 225 135 66.8 Toll - - - - 14 - Coking coal 687 814 -15.6 1,501 1,263 18.8 concentrate Coking coal production in Q2 2020 amounted to 909 thousand tonnes, a decrease of 26.3% q-o-q, due to face transfer operations. Year-on-year, coking coal production was down 11.2% to 2,143 thousand tonnes in H1 2020, due to the challenging geological conditions at the Chertinskaya-Koksovaya mine. Coal concentrate production in Q2 2020 declined by 15.6% q-o-q to 687 thousand tonnes, driven by the lower demand for concentrate at MMK. The 18.8% y-o-y growth in coal concentrate output to 1,501 thousand tonnes in H1 2020 was driven by the completion of a beneficiation plant upgrade, which took place throughout 2019. MMK GROUP'S SUSTAINABILITY PERFORMANCE (ESG) · On 8 July 2020, MMK published a corporate Sustainability Report prepared under the Global HIGHLIGHTS Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards. The publication of this Report reflects MMK's commitment to its mission and core principles of sustainable development, including the achievement

