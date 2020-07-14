DGAP-Ad-hoc: DEPFA ACS BANK DAC / Key word(s): Tender Offer FMS-WM announces public tender offer for DEPFA 14-Jul-2020 / 09:15 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Ad Hoc Announcement* - For immediate release RE: *FMS-WM announces public tender offer for DEPFA * 14 July 2020 Issued on behalf of DEPFA BANK plc and its wholly owned subsidiary, DEPFA ACS BANK DAC, in respect of the outstanding listed debt instruments identified below. This announcement may include a communication of inside information for the purposes of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. *Issuer* *ISIN* *Stock Exchange * DEPFA BANK plc DE000A0ABYA6 Frankfurt DEPFA ACS BANK DAC DE000A0D2HT2 Frankfurt FMS-Wertmanagement AöR, the German State owned wind-down agency (FMS-WM), has just announced the launch of the sale process for 100 percent of the registered share capital of DEPFA BANK plc. *For further information, please contact:* For DEPFA: Rachel Martin Head of Communications Tel.: +353 1 792 2144 rachel.martin@depfa.com For FMS-WM: Frank Hessel Tel.: +49 (0) 89 / 9547627-647 E-Mail: frank.hessel@fms-wm.de Or visit the FMS-WM website at: www.fms-wm.de [1] 14-Jul-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: DEPFA ACS BANK DAC Block 5 Irish Life Centre, Lower Abbey Street D01 P767 Dublin 1 Ireland Phone: +353 1 792 2222 Fax: +353 1 792 2211 E-mail: info@depfa.com Internet: www.depfa.com ISIN: DE000A0BCLA9 WKN: A0BCLA Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London EQS News ID: 1092903 End of Announcement DGAP News Service 1092903 14-Jul-2020 CET/CEST 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=34fd40b6bd184d9b9465110f23a3c890&application_id=1092903&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 14, 2020 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)