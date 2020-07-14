Anzeige
14.07.2020
Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Annual General Meeting Arrangements

PR Newswire

London, July 14

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC ("the Company")

Annual General Meeting Arrangements

The legal requirement to hold an Annual General Meeting ("AGM") remains in force and as previously announced the AGM will be convened at 11.00am on 23 July 2020 at Flat 2, Fidelity International, Oakhill House, 130 Tonbridge Road, Hildenborough, Tonbridge, Kent TN11 9DZ. Despite the recent partial easing of the lockdown measures, this will be a closed meeting between the Chairman and one other member who has confirmed his attendance in person, as previously disclosed in the Company's Annual Report for the year ended 31 March 2020. Anyone else who attempts to join the meeting in person will not be admitted.

It is not the Board's intention to exclude or discount the views of the Company's shareholders, but at present the health of all investors, workforce and officers must be paramount. The Board urges all shareholders to make use of the proxy form which was provided to all shareholders on the main register and, if they hold their shares via a nominee, to contact that company to lodge their voting instructions.

On the day of the AGM, there will be online presentations to watch from the Chairman and Portfolio Manager and questions can be asked virtually, via a textbox. Details on how to do this can be found online at www.fidelity.co.uk/china.

Smita Amin

FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

Tel: 01737 836347

14 July 2020

© 2020 PR Newswire
