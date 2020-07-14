Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.07.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 632 internationalen Medien
WKN: A19EWG ISIN: XS1582205040 Ticker-Symbol:  
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.07.2020 | 10:53
Statkraft AS: Release of second quarter results 2020

Statkraft discloses second quarter results 2020 on Friday 17 July 2020 at 08:00 a.m. CEST.

Material will be available on Statkraft's website www.statkraft.com/irand Oslo Stock Exchange's news service www.newsweb.no.

Live webcast
09:00 a.m. CEST: Statkraft presents the results in a live webcast at www.statkraft.com. The presentation will be held in English.

Contact:
Arild Ratikainen, Investor Contact, tlf.: +47 971 74 132, e-mail: arild.ratikainen@statkraft.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

