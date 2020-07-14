Stout Announces Intellectual Property Advisory & Transactions Services

CHICAGO, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stout is pleased to announce its new Intellectual Property Advisory & Transactions practice, expanding the firm's current Transaction Advisory and IP capabilities. This practice positions Stout as the only fully integrated team of investment bankers, valuation and dispute experts, attorneys, and technical experts with the ability to execute a full spectrum of IP services required by IP-rich technology companies and special situations investors.

Stout welcomes Managing Director Mitch Rosenfeld to lead the practice. Mitch brings more than 30 years of patent experience with an emphasis on litigation, portfolio evaluation, and complex licensing and sales transactions. Mitch will be joined by Senior Vice President Supreet Saini and Vice Presidents Lyubomir Uzunov and Alda Hanjalic. Collectively, the team brings expansive expertise in evaluating and monetizing IP assets, having worked with numerous global technology leaders from Fortune 500 organizations to emerging companies.

Analytics, advisory, and transactions execution factor heavily into evaluation and monetization of IP assets. The IP Advisory & Transactions practice at Stout includes robust quantitative and qualitative portfolio assessment, monetization and risk mitigation strategy, strategic options advisory, M&A and distressed IP advisory, patent sell-side and buy-side transactions, capital raises, and patent royalty buyouts.

"Stout's best-in-class IP valuation, expert testimony, and royalty audit teams, combined with a fast-growing global M&A advisory practice, offer unparalleled synergies with our team's IP-centric advisory and transactions expertise," said Rosenfeld. "Together we see an opportunity to create the only full-service global IP practice while augmenting the firm's value to clients for whom IP is becoming an increasingly important consideration in the age of information technology."

"Navigating the IP landscape is critical to our corporate client base and their business strategies," added Craige Stout, CEO. "Mitch and the IP Advisory team bring unique strategic advisory and transactional expertise that enhances our existing IP service offerings in valuation and damages testimony and enables us to create value for clients through mitigating risks and monetizing IP assets."

