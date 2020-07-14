Anzeige
PR Newswire
14.07.2020 | 11:03
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Anglian Water Services Financing Plc - Annual Financial Report

Anglian Water Services Financing Plc - Annual Financial Report

PR Newswire

London, July 14

Anglian Water Services Financing Plc

Annual Financial Report

Annual Financial Report - Disclosure of regulated information for the purpose of the Disclosure Rules and Transparency Rules.

Date of disclosure: 14 July 2020

Anglian Water Services Limited, the parent company of Anglian Water Services Financing Plc, is today publishing its Annual Integrated Report for the year ended 31 March 2020.

Anglian Water Services Financing Plc, Anglian Water Services UK Parent Co Limited and Anglian Water Services Holdings Limited are also publishing their Annual Reports and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2020 today.

The above documents may be accessed online at:

www.anglianwater.co.uk

A copy of the above documents will also be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.Hemscott.com/nsm.do

Contact: Wayne Young, Group Financial Controller Tel: 01480 323000

Anglian Water Services Financing Plc LEI: 213800DL377MH46PDY63

© 2020 PR Newswire
