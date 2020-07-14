

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Tuesday, German ZEW economic sentiment index for July and Eurozone industrial production for May are due. Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro dropped against the franc, it rose against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 121.83 against the yen, 1.0666 against the franc, 0.9065 against the pound and 1.1353 against the greenback as of 4:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de