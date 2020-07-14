Charitable, LLC: Using Giveaways to Make Audiences Fall in Love, Understand How Charitable Makes This Possible

For a brand that seeks validation, social presence matters the most. However, during the challenging times, doing 'good' is the key to improving bottom-lines and this is where giveaways play an important role.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2020 / Currently, majority of organizations in the post-covid19 era are giving a lot of thought to the CSR or Corporate Social Responsibility for improving the brand presence that's challenging is to find giveaway campaigns and initiatives that are relevant to the business goals and corporate aspirations! Moreover, if you are a brand that is extremely confident about the resourcefulness of the product or service, effective societal marketing becomes all the more important.

Although contests and associated giveaways are trending, targeting non-profit organizations is what matters during these challenging times. Customers usually relate better to brands that give something back to society- something that isn't directly related to profit-making or gaining followers. However, brands are mostly confused regarding the type of non-profit organizations to target and even about the process to get started.

This is where Charitable comes to the rescue by offering a significant breathing space to their ambitions while realigning the same with relevant social responsibilities.

According to Jeff Smith, CEO, Charitable, targeting the non-profits is uncharted marketing territory with lesser chances of falling flat. However, the associated strategies aren't easy to execute and require meticulous planning.

Charitable, therefore, comes across as a cohesive platform where brands, influencers, and celebrities work in unison to support credible and relevant non-profits while targeting brand identification in the process. The concept involves arranging giveaways on your behalf by on-boarding sought-after influencers, which eventually leads to massive levels of engagements while making the audience fall in love with the process.

One such giveaway is expected to feature Emily Ratajkowski, an A-list influencer with a follower base exceeding 26 million. Charitable has similar campaigns lined up for certain brands that are tailored and strategized depending on the business model. Moreover, with almost 97 percent of modern-day marketing executives vouching in favor of CSR and socially responsive marketing initiatives, giveaways with philanthropic undertones are expected to create ripples in this competitive arena.

"Charitable doesn't follow a one-size-fits-all approach towards initiating giveaways and cash donating initiatives targeting the non-profits. Instead, the company focuses on understanding your brand values and finding something that echoes the same. We make sure that disconnects are avoided and the engagement leads to genuine following"- Jeff Smith, CEO, Charitable.

The exhaustive Charitable network, comprised of influencers and celebrities has materialized after years of efforts and the undeterred objective of putting the brand at the forefront of initiatives. The company has the sole purpose of brand development with a focus on creating relevant brand awareness by projecting goodness, values, and the act of contributing towards a bigger cause.

Learn more at https://charitable.com or follow them on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/charitable/.

Point of Contact for the Company

Contact: Andrew Faller

Email: andrew@charitable.com

Phone: Andrew: (781) 475-0849

Mailing Address: 848 N. Rainbow Blvd. #4736, Las Vegas, NV 89107, United States

Business Name: Charitable, LLC

SOURCE: Charitable, LLC

