Right From the Heart of the Austrian Alps - BaronMerino is Ready to Conquer the World of Business-casual-clothing

INNSBRUCK, Austria, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A Tyrolean start-up, located right in the heart of the Austrian Alps, raises attention with a 'revolution' in the textile sector. "We will turn the world of high-performance business-casual clothing upside down with our BaronMerino ", Markus Hoertnagl and his partners are convinced. "The material is a combination of Merino wool and Meryl Skinlife, which so far mainly has been known in the field of sports underwear. It is sustainable and produced in Austria," explains Hörtnagl.

The clock is already ticking: Starting July 30, the Tyrolean company will be looking for investors and partners via www.kickstarter.com

We all know situations like this: When things get really stressful and we notice that we start sweating, our clothes start to smell and we feel uncomfortable. Why shouldn't business fashion be as functional and durable as sports fashion? This was the crucial question that started Hoertnagl's search for a revolutionizing fabric. "My mission is to produce high-performance business casual clothing that is also sustainable and satisfying today's needs in business."

The advantages speak for themselves

- Regulation of transpiration and odor

- Especially comfortable and fitting

- Hypoallergenic and soft on the skin

- Regulation of body temperature

- Extremely durable

- Sustainably produced

- Made in Austria

It took Hörtnagl and his team more than two years to develop what is now presented as BaronMerino- a unique, patented fabric that blends the natural benefits of Merino with the added strength, durability and comfort of advanced synthetic materials used for sports underwear.

In order to realize his vision, Hörtnagl is looking for investors: "We are looking for people who believe in our mission and are willing to support us. Together we want to change the world of business fashion with our revolutionary fabric", Hoertnagl concludes. Adding: "A special bonus waits for early buyers - the first 200 who invest on the first day (July 30, 2020) will receive a reduction of up to 50 percent as well as a lifetime guarantee of their purchase."

