Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR (JPNL LN) Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Jul-2020 / 11:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR DEALING DATE: 13-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 123.562 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4903954 CODE: JPNL LN ISIN: FR0010245514 ISIN: FR0010245514 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPNL LN Sequence No.: 75554 EQS News ID: 1093189 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 14, 2020 05:41 ET (09:41 GMT)