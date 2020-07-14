Lyxor MSCI World Utilities TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (UTIW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Utilities TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 14-Jul-2020 / 11:48 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Utilities TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 13-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 258.2761 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 19710 CODE: UTIW LN ISIN: LU0533034632 ISIN: LU0533034632 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UTIW LN Sequence No.: 75594 EQS News ID: 1093269 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 14, 2020 05:48 ET (09:48 GMT)