The automotive industry is changing rapidly due to the introduction of shared mobility, electric cars, and a diminishing trend of car ownership as a status symbol. Automotive after sales service providers must reinvent the way they interact with customers to survive and protect revenues.

As the automotive industry continues to change, the direct link to customers is becoming something from the past. More consumers move towards newer trends such as shared mobility or electric cars, and the touchpoints with the end customer become more difficult to navigate. BearingPoint believes there are two major priorities for automotive after sales service providers (OEMs):

1) Create new opportunities to build new customer touchpoints that are both online and offline and

2) Leverage new ways of gathering data and analytics to provide insight into customer needs and wants.

To stay ahead of the market, leading automotive OEMs are acting now in new and innovative ways to stay connected to their customers.

Stefan Penthin, Global Leader Automotive at BearingPoint, says: "Although today's digital era brings changes and disruptions to many industries, the following adage is still true: those who own the customer touchpoints own the customer. Automotive OEMs will need to react quickly to avoid becoming pure hardware providers as customer touchpoints continue to shift away from the traditional automotive value chains."

Read the full BearingPoint Institute paper "Automotive After Sales Service Providers Must Reinvent Customer Touchpoints to Survive": www.bearingpoint.com/en/our-success/thought-leadership/automotive-after-sales-service-providers-must-reinvent-customer-touchpoints-to-survive/

