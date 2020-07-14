Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts 0-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (GIL5 LN) Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts 0-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Jul-2020 / 11:55 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts 0-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 13-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 18.258 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8145000 CODE: GIL5 LN ISIN: LU1439943090 ISIN: LU1439943090 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GIL5 LN Sequence No.: 75637 EQS News ID: 1093355 End of Announcement EQS News Service

