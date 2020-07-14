Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist (TIPH LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Jul-2020 / 11:56 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist DEALING DATE: 13-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 109.1493 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13874148 CODE: TIPH LN ISIN: LU1452600601 ISIN: LU1452600601 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPH LN Sequence No.: 75641 EQS News ID: 1093363 End of Announcement EQS News Service

July 14, 2020 05:56 ET (09:56 GMT)