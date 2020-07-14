With reference to an announcement made public by Kvika banki hf. (symbol: KVIKA) on July 13, 2020, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be increased on July 15, 2020. ISIN IS0000020469 Company name Kvika banki hf. Total share capital before the increase 1.971.049.096 Increase in share capital 5.166.667 Total share capital following the increase 1.976.215.763 Nominal value of each share 1 kr. Symbol KVIKA Orderbook ID 152974