Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LCJD LN) Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Jul-2020 / 12:01 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 13-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 1438.3708 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 56338792 CODE: LCJD LN ISIN: LU1781541252 ISIN: LU1781541252 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCJD LN Sequence No.: 75671 EQS News ID: 1093429 End of Announcement EQS News Service

July 14, 2020 06:01 ET (10:01 GMT)