Lyxor US Curve Flattening 2-10 UCITS ETF - Acc (FLTU LN) Lyxor US Curve Flattening 2-10 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Jul-2020 / 12:08 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor US Curve Flattening 2-10 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 13-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 103.5439 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6500 CODE: FLTU LN ISIN: LU2018761762 ISIN: LU2018761762 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FLTU LN Sequence No.: 75719 EQS News ID: 1093527 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 14, 2020 06:08 ET (10:08 GMT)