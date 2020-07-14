Lyxor MSCI Millennials ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (GENY LN) Lyxor MSCI Millennials ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Jul-2020 / 12:09 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Millennials ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 13-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 12.1697 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 707000 CODE: GENY LN ISIN: LU2023678449 ISIN: LU2023678449 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GENY LN Sequence No.: 75723 EQS News ID: 1093535 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 14, 2020 06:09 ET (10:09 GMT)