

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - California Governor Gavin Newsom reinstated statewide restrictions, including closing indoor operations of certain businesses, saying COVID-19 cases continue to spread at alarming rates.



The decision was announced after the death toll in the state surpassed 7,000 mark, amid significant growth in hospitalizations. According to California Department of Public Health, there have been 329,162 cases and 7,040 deaths as of July 12, with 8,358 new cases and 23 new deaths over 24 hours.



In the state, hospitalizations grew 28 percent over the past 14 days, while ICU admissions increased 20 percent.



In his latest order, Newsom urged restaurants, wineries, movie theaters, family entertainment, zoos, museums, and cardrooms to close their indoor operations. They can operate outdoor areas of service, where possible. Meanwhile, bars are asked to close all operations.



He also asked thirty counties on the state's monitoring list, where COVID19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise, to close indoor operations for fitness centers, places of worship, offices for non-critical sectors, personal care services, hair salons and barbershops, and malls.



During a press briefing, the governor said, 'We're seeing an increase in the spread of the virus. That's why it's incumbent upon all us to recognize soberly that Covid-19 is not going away any time soon.... We are moving back into a modification mode of our original stay-at-home order.'



California was the first state to impose a mandatory stay-at-home order in March when Covid-19 started to spread across the country. Newsom declared a statewide State of Emergency on March 4, and the residents were ordered to 'shelter-in-place' on March 20 in the fight against the spread of coronavirus.



In late April, amid increasing pressure, the state started to allow businesses and activities to resume operations. In June, Newsom issued an order urging all residents to wear face coverings while in public, citing the prevailing risks for COVID-19 exposure and infection.



Among other states, New Mexico governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has also issued order restricting indoor dining, while Oregon governor has expanded rules on face coverings to include outdoor gatherings. At least 27 states have put a hold on reopening businesses or reimposed restrictions, CNN reported.



New York Governor Andrew Cuomo recently said that he won't permit to restart indoor dining in New York City as it enters the next stage of reopening.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de