Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 13-July-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 263.39p

INCLUDING current year revenue 266.95p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 256.07p

INCLUDING current year revenue 259.62p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16