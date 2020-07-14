NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust

plc at close of business on 13 July 2020 were:

450.96p Capital only (undiluted)

450.96p Capital only (Diluted for treasury shares)

455.42p Including current year income (undiluted)

455.42p Including current year income (Diluted for treasury shares)

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable

deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the buyback of 15,900 ordinary shares on 16th December

2019, the Company now has 84,323,101 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding

26,005,837 Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury).

4. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance

statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed

Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).