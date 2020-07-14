EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: EyeGate Pharma to Proceed with PE Pivotal Study

WALTHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2020 / EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) ("EyeGate" or "the Company"), a clinical-stage company focused on developing products for treating disorders of the eye, announced today that based on feedback from a meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"), EyeGate can move forward with the filing of an IDE for a punctate epitheliopathies ("PE") pivotal study.

This pivotal study follows the successful completion of EyeGate's pilot study in early 2020. The pivotal study will evaluate the effectiveness and safety of EyeGate's Ocular Bandage Gel eye drop in reducing PEs in a dry eye patient population to be further defined in the IDE. Prior to filing the IDE application for the pivotal study, the Company must perform additional testing for the new packaging, a multi-dose preservative-free bottle, as previously discussed with the FDA. The Company anticipates completing this testing by the end of 2020.

About EyeGate

EyeGate is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye.

EyeGate's lead product, Ocular Bandage Gel ("OBG"), is based on a modified form of the natural polymer hyaluronic acid. The objective of OBG is to protect the ocular surface in order for the body to re-epithelialize the cornea and improve ocular surface integrity. The product is applied as a clear topical gel, to the damaged ocular surface and possesses unique properties that help hydrate and protect the ocular surface to allow for wound healing. EyeGate is in clinical evaluation for two different patient populations: (1) patients undergoing photorefractive keratectomy ("PRK") surgery to demonstrate corneal wound repair after refractive surgery; and (2) patients with punctate epitheliopathies ("PE") as a result of dry eye to promote reduction of PEs.

