Automated CPR Devices Market Witnesses Accelerated Demand during Pandemic, Driven by Higher Mortality Rates - Future Market Insights

Automated CPR device manufacturers are working on expansion of production facilities and tech improvements for better patient results.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2020 / Future Market Insights: The automated CPR devices market is anticipated to grow rapidly with a 11% CAGR in the period of assessment between 2015 and 2025. Fears over the spread of coronavirus spread with the practice of conventional CPR procedures, has increased the popularity of automated CPR devices to treat patients during the crisis period. In addition, the higher mortality rate of coronavirus patients also supports the production and sales of such devices in the short term.

"Conventional chest compressions are often ineffective owing to longer pauses between compressions, which hurts survival rates. Automated CPR devices solve these issues by automating chest compression rates, which is more likely to improve patient outcomes, bolstering demand through and after the pandemic," states the FMI analyst.

Automated CPR Devices Market- Critical Takeaways

Battery run automated CPR devices are rapidly gaining traction owing to smaller size and easier portability.

LUCAS pneumatic automated CPR devices are gaining interest, owing to higher customization in operations.

North America followed by Europe are leading automated CPR device markets, supported by easier access to new medical tech, and higher investment into healthcare infrastructure.

Automated CPR Devices Market- Drivers

Superior performance in terms of coronary perfusion and hemodynamics bolsters adoption of automated CPR devices.

Increasing awareness among public about the risks of cardiac arrests and the availability of CPR devices aids market growth.

Higher rates of hospitalization for cardiac ailments helps sales and revenue.

Automated CPR Devices Market- Restraints

Lack of adequate professionals with requisite training hinders market growth.

High costs of purchasing automated CPR devices holds back adoption rates.

Coronavirus Impact on Automated CPR Devices Market

The coronavirus outbreak has resulted in substantial increase in the demand for automated CPR devices. The high mortality rate of the disease, coupled with fear of viral contagion through conventional CPR procedures bolsters market growth. Further, manufacturers are focusing on optimizing supply chains for the pandemic, to reduce the gap between supply and demand during the crisis period.

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers in the automated CPR devices market are largely focused on product development efforts. For instance, Cintas has revealed a novel automated CPR device, which provides medical practitioners with real time CPR feedback for superior patient outcomes.

SunLife Science Inc., ZOLL Medical Corporation, Michigan Instruments, Physio Control Inc., and Brunswick Biomedical Technologies are some of the leading automated CPR device manufacturers.

About the Study

The study offers readers a comprehensive assessment of the automated CPR device market. Global, regional and national-level analysis of the latest trends influencing the automated CPR device market is covered in this FMI report. The study provides insights according to type (pneumatic and battery-powered), in five regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and MEA).

