Digital Envoy, the inventor of IP intelligence, today announced that Jerrod Stoller has been appointed as its new President. Current President and CEO Bill Calpin has stepped back from his role and has been named Chairman of the Board. Co-founder and Executive Vice President Rob Friedman assumes a dual role with the addition of the Vice-Chairman title.

Stoller will assume day-to-day leadership of Digital Envoy, overseeing operations for all three business units: Digital Element, Digital Resolve and Gathr Lab. His focus will be driving product innovation and market strategy across all three business units to align all offerings even closer with the needs of current customers and the marketplaces at large.

"The Digital Envoy team has accomplished great things since our start in 1999, and I am extremely proud of the growth and success our teams have achieved during that time," said Calpin. "Our accomplishments have always been reliant on the entire team and the common goal of making Digital Envoy bigger and better. As Jerrod joins the team, all of us will continue to play key roles in helping our company maximise its potential. Based on his past experiences and successes, it's easy to understand the enthusiasm our entire team has for Jerrod joining and leading our company into the future."

Before joining Digital Envoy, Stoller was CEO of eVestment where he had directed the sales, marketing, client success and business development activities of the organisation globally for almost 10 years. He took on the CEO role 18 months ago, while retaining his other duties. Before joining eVestment, Stoller was the Regional Manager of RSA, the Security Division of EMC, where he directed company performance into triple-digit growth. Prior to RSA, he held leadership roles with Datalex Transportation Enterprise Software, Siemens Business Services, TransQuest Business Consulting and NCR. Stoller holds a bachelor's degree in finance from Purdue University.

"I am thrilled to assume this new role and incredibly excited about what we can accomplish together for the future," said Stoller. "There is tremendous opportunity ahead for Digital Envoy. I look forward to continuing to support our clients at the highest levels as well as innovating new market and product strategies within our industry niches to solve real-world problems."

All changes are effective immediately.

"As Digital Envoy has continued to grow, we felt the need to expand the team to help focus on both the operational and strategic needs of the company," said Friedman. "For Bill and I, our new roles provide opportunities to continue to stay engaged in the business while also providing us more time to address some of the longer-term opportunities and partnerships available to us as the markets continue to change."

